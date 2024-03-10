PM-chaired panel to meet on March 15 to appoint ECs: Sources

The election commissioners will be appointed by the president.

The sources said the appointment of two new election commissioners is likely to be made by March 15 to fill the vacancies created by Pandey's retirement and Goel's surprise resignation.

They said the notice for the meeting was sent on Saturday afternoon while Goel's resignation was notified in the evening.

The sources added that during the meeting, two appointments of election commissioners are likely to be made against one, as anticipated earlier.

The March 15 notice, the sources said, refers to the postponed meeting of the committee that was to be held on March 7 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Pandey, who demitted office on February 14 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Days before the poll panel is expected to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, Goel resigned on Friday morning.

His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday and the Union Law Ministry issued a notification to announce it.

This leaves Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the sole member of the poll body.