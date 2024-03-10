PM Modi’s intervention averted Russia's ‘potential nuclear attack’ on Ukraine: Reports

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention prevented Russia from taking nuclear action during the 2022 conflict with Ukraine, according to CNN reports,

The report said two senior officials told CNN that in late 2022, the US started "preparing rigorously" for a potential nuclear strike by Moscow against Kyiv as the Biden administration was concerned that Russia might use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon.

"Had it not been for PM Modi, Russia may have launched a nuclear attack on Ukraine, according to some senior officials. Russia had reportedly begun to rigorously prepare for a possible nuclear strike against Kyiv in 2022,’’ the report says.

Had it happened the impact would have been catastrophic and it would have been the first nuclear attack since the US dropped atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.