Railways denies reservation quota given to Central Armed Police Forces on lines of defence forces

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has denied giving a special allocation of reservation quota to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on the lines of defence forces and said instead it can give priority in giving seats to them.

The Indian Railways has communicated this to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on its request to give reservation quota to the personnel of the CAPFs in trains.

The CAPFs include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).