'Rebel' Himachal Congress MLAs accuse Chief Minister Sukhu of favoritism, secrecy

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should introspect and realise who is responsible for the current situation, said the nine MLAs, including three independents and six disqualified Congress MLAs, who voted in favour of the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

In a joint statement issued here, the MLAs said they are fighting a battle of self-respect and questioned the mindset of the Chief Minister, who is approaching them for compromise on one hand and issuing statements like black snakes and shepherds on the other hand.

During public meetings, Sukhu had said that six black snakes of the Congress sold their honour and tried to destabilise the state government and later compared them to shepherds being moved from one place to another.