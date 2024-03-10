Sarfaraz Ahmad who quit for Soren’s wife gets RS ticket

RANCHI : JMM has named Sarfaraz Ahmad’s name for Rajya Sabha polls. Ahmad is the ex-MLA from Gandey Assembly Constituency, who resigned from the Assembly membership on December 31 apprently paving way for former Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren to contest election from the seat.

Meanwhile, Central Election Committee has nominated State BJP General Secretary Dr Pradeep Verma as party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on March 21 in the state.

According to the notification issued by BJP National General Secretary cum headquarter in-charge Arun Singh, the party Central Election Commission has approved Dr Pradeep Verma’s name for the Rajya Sabha elections 2024 in Jharkhand. In the seat distribution in Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-RJD alliance in the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Gandey Assembly seat went to JMM.

Sarfaraz Ahmad was in Congress, but later, he joined the JMM, which made him its candidate from Gandey.

Sarfaraz has been in politics for the last 50 years and has served in various positions in the Congress. With the announcements of two names it has almost become final that these two candidates will win the elections.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance has 47 MLAs, while the NDA has support of at least 31 legislators.

