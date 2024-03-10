'Threatened to sell kidney': Minor son held hostage for 14 days as woman fails to repay loan in Jharkhand

RANCHI: A microfinance company in Jharkhand held a minor hostage for 14 days by its staff as his mother allegedly failed to repay the loan borrowed from the company.

When the local police were informed about the situation, they immediately took action and saved the child from the control of the staff members of a microfinance company. They filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two identified individuals and other unknown suspects.

According to police, the branch manager of the microfinance company, Nigam Yadav, has been arrested while the hunt is on for the other named accused person Umashankar Tiwari and other accused persons involved in the case.

Garhwa SP Deepak Kumar Pandey said that a complaint was filed by the wife of Santosh Ram at Bhawnathpur police station based on which, an FIR has been lodged in this regard.

“An FIR has already been filed and one person has also been arrested in the case while the matter is still under investigation,” said the SP.