Two charred to death as gas tanker catches fire after falling into gorge in MP

RAISEN: The driver and cleaner of a gas tanker were charred to death as the vehicle caught fire after falling into a gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 3.30 pm on the Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway under Sultanpur police station limits, about 40 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The driver of the capsule tanker transporting LPG lost control of the vehicle, and it fell into a gorge, Sultanpur police station in-charge Rajat Sarathe said.