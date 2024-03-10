West Bengal to witness one-to-one fight in Congress MP Chowdhury's turf

KOLKATA: With the fielding of cricketer Yusuf Pathan in Berhampore as TMC’s candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal is likely to witness the most intense one-to-one electoral battle between the greenhorn, known for his hard-hitting style of batting, and seasoned politician, a five times Congress MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

As the Muslim electorates form nearly 67 per cent of the total voters in the Constituency and Left Front’s ally RSP bagged less than 1 per cent of votes polled in the previous general elections, the BJP appears to be a defunct factor in Chowdhury’s bastion.

Though Chowdhury protected his citadel since 1999 against any political party’s onslaught, the upcoming fray in the Murshidabad constituency is likely to be a tough one for him as Mamata Banerjee’s party was behind only 6 per cent vote-share in 2019.