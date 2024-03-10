Will fight and win as Jharkhand never bows: Kalpana Soren

BARHAIT: Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, on Sunday accused the opposition BJP of attempting to destroy the state and urged the people to give them a befitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Soren was in Barhait, the assembly constituency of her husband Hemant Soren, on Sunday where she addressed two public meetings.

Addressing a public meeting at Patna village in Sahibganj district, she said, "The works done by your son Hemant Soren for the state in the past four years had not been done in 20 years. Since Jharkhand was developing with schemes and projects of former chief minister, they (opposition) started hatching conspiracies to stop him. They were not able to digest how a son of a tribal was developing the state."

She said promises made by Hemant Soren in 2019 was getting fulfilled.