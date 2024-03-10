YouTuber Elvish clarifies death-threat

NEW DELHI : Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav who has been booked for allegedly assaulting a YouTuber in a shopping mall in Gurugram posted a clarification video on Saturday claiming that the latter had threatened to burn him and his family alive.

Yadav added that the incident was “pre-planned” as the complainant, Sagar Thakur had installed hidden microphones and cameras at the place of their meeting.

Thakur, a Delhi resident, has alleged that Yadav and his accomplices “tried to break his spine” and “threatened to kill him” when they met at the mall on late Thursday night.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, police said.

A day after the FIR, Yadav on Saturday in a post on X, sharing a ‘clarification’ for the incident.