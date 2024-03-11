AGP announces name of two candidates in Assam for Lok Sabha polls

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Assam on Monday announced the names of its two candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party fielded Phani Bhushan Choudhury in the Barpeta seat and Zaved Islam in the Dhubri seat, both Muslim-majority constituencies.

The Barpeta seat is currently held by the Congress’ Abdul Khaleque while perfume baron and minority-based party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal is the Dhubri MP. He has held the seat since 2009.

Choudhury, a founder leader of the AGP, has a distinct record of representing the Bongaigaon Assembly constituency for eighth consecutive term since 1985. Islam is a former MLA.

The AGP is an ally of the BJP which heads the state’s three-party ruling coalition. The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is the third component. Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats and as per their seat-sharing understanding, the BJP will contest 11 seats, AGP two and UPPL one (Kokrajhar).