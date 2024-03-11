Badal urges Akali unity in BJP leaders’ presence, but no word on alliance yet

He underlined the need for peace and communal harmony under a people-friendly government in Punjab. “It is impossible to become Badal (senior) but I assure you I am ready to sacrifice everything for the ‘quom’ and Punjab,” he said.

Paying tributes to the former CM, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said: “Badal’s humility was unparalleled.’’ Terming Badal as a Vikas Purush, Jakhar said the Akali patriarch was a true statesman who allied with the BJP after more than a decade of strife to usher in peace and communal

harmony in the state, Jakhar said and recalled how the former CM always stood for federalism.

INLD patriarch and former chief minister of Haryana Om Parkash Chautala said also paid his tributes to Badal. “He spent more than a decade in jail for the welfare of Punjabis. He worked hard for farmers and agricultural workers.’’