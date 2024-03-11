Badal urges Akali unity in BJP leaders’ presence, but no word on alliance yet

CHANDIGARH: At the first death anniversary of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal again appealed to all splinter Akali groups to reunite. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and another state party leader Arvind Khanna were present on the occasion. However, there was no announcement on the SAD-BJP alliance.
Addressing a gathering at Badal village, Sukhbir called for “complete Panthic and Punjabi unity to secure social, economic and political justice for the state and to take Punjabis into the next era of development and progress.”
He underlined the need for peace and communal harmony under a people-friendly government in Punjab. “It is impossible to become Badal (senior) but I assure you I am ready to sacrifice everything for the ‘quom’ and Punjab,” he said.
Paying tributes to the former CM, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said: “Badal’s humility was unparalleled.’’ Terming Badal as a Vikas Purush, Jakhar said the Akali patriarch was a true statesman who allied with the BJP after more than a decade of strife to usher in peace and communal
harmony in the state, Jakhar said and recalled how the former CM always stood for federalism.
INLD patriarch and former chief minister of Haryana Om Parkash Chautala said also paid his tributes to Badal. “He spent more than a decade in jail for the welfare of Punjabis. He worked hard for farmers and agricultural workers.’’
Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and Jan Nayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala called Parkash Singh Badal as Nelson Mandela of Punjab politics. Haryana minister Choudhary Ranjit Singh termed Badal a pious soul.
CPI leader Bant Singh Brar lauded the contribution of the Akali patriarch in strengthening federalism and appealed to all parties to take up unfinished tasks like ensuring the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, safeguarding the state’s river waters besides ensuring justice for jailed Sikhs.