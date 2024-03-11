Bengal BJP mocks TMC’s choice of some candidates

NEW DELHI: After the TMC declared the names of candidates for 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal on Sunday, the state BJP co-in charge and chief of BJP IT department, Amit Malviya, launched a scathing attack on the list.

In a volley of posts on micro-blogging site X, Malviya said the Trinamool list is a damp squid.“Seven of the 42 (17%) names in the list were those discarded from BJP — Shatrughan Sinha (Asansole), Kirti Azad (Bardhman-Durgapur), Krishna Kalyani (Raiganj), Mukut Mani Adhikari (Ranaghat), Sujata Mondal (Bishnupur), Biswajit Das (Bagaon) and Biplab Mitra (Balurghat). Doesn’t the TMC have candidates of their own?” Malviya asked, adding, “Of the candidates, Shatrughan Sinha, Kirti Azad and Yusuf Pathan are bohiragotos (outsiders). Didn’t the party find enough sons of the soil?”