'CAA will spell doom for local Assamese': Groups, Opposition call for united fight

The AASU said the “dictatorial” BJP government at the Centre imposed CAA by taking advantage of its strength in Parliament.

“CAA will spell doom for the indigenous people of Assam as well as the Northeast,” AASU president Utpal Sarma warned.

He said if Assam were to take the burden of the illegal migrants, who entered the state on December 31, 2014, it would endanger the culture, language and existence of the indigenous people.

“We reject CAA. We will take to the streets against it and challenge it in a court,” Sarma said.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), which re-launched the anti-CAA protests along with some other organisations recently, condemned the Centre’s decision and threatened to intensify the agitation.

“Who on earth will allow illegal migrants to take over one’s land? We will not relent and stand up together to fight it out. We will intensify the protests from tomorrow (Tuesday). We cannot allow the Hindu Bangladeshis to be dumped on the Assamese,” AJYCP leader Palash Changmai said.