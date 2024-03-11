Centre notifies Citizenship Amendment Act four years after passage of bill

On January 3, the New Indian Express had broken the story that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be be notified before the Lok Sabha elections.

Now that the CAA rules have been implemented, the Modi government can start granting Indian nationality to migrants from these communities who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it.

The law could not come into effect so far as rules have to be notified for its implementation.