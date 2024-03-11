Congress moves Delhi HC after penalties and account freeze ahead of polls

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the dismissal of its plea by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the imposition of penalties for discrepancies in certain tax returns.

The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Vivek Tankha before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Tankha said it was an urgent matter as the accounts of the political party have been frozen.