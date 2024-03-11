Congress says doors are still open for TMC

NEW DELHI: Even after Mamata Banerjee making it clear that her party will not have any deal with the Congress in Lok Sabha elections, the Congress said that its doors are open for an alliance till the withdrawal of nominations and maintained that any agreement has to be finalised through negotiations.

Soon after TMC announced candidates for all 42 seats in the state, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Our doors are always open and an alliance can happen anytime before withdrawal".

The talks between Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit a roadblock last month after Banerjee refused to part with more than two Lok Sabha seats for Congress in the state. Though the Congress tried to revive the talks by scaling down its demand to six seats from the earlier demand of 10, the TMC was adamant on contesting solo in the state. The TMC’s main grouse was West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s continuous attacks on Mamata and the party.

The Congress further said it always maintained that it wanted to have a respectable seat-sharing agreement with the TMC in West Bengal.