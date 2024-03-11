Congress to hold second poll panel meet today, may field senior leaders

NEW DELHI: The Congress will hold a second meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) on Monday to decide candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, speaking on the sidelines of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra event in Gujarat, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party will release its second list in the evening after the meeting. “The second meeting of the CEC will take place on Monday at 6 pm. The second list of candidates will be announced after the meeting,” he said.

According to sources, the CEC is expected to decide the seats in Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. The names for Uttar Pradesh may also come up for discussion, said a source.