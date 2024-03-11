ED arrests Lalu’s close aide in ‘illegal’ sand mining case, seizes Rs 2.3 crore cash

PATNA: Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a sand businessman Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, in a money laundering case related to illegal mining, on Saturday.

Yadav’s arrest came after the ED conducted a 14-hour search operation at six locations associated with him in and around the state capital on Saturday. The searches were conducted at Yadav’s premises at Danapur and Maner in Patna (rural) and his office at upscale Boring Road locality in the capital.

The ED seized cash worth more than Rs 2.3 crore and incriminating documents. Sources said searches were also carried out in Ranchi. After taking him into custody, the Central agency produced him before a judicial magistrate who remanded him in 14-day judicial custody at Beur Central Jail.

The ED’s actions stem from a probe initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on 20 FIRs registered by the Bihar Police against M/s Broadson Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL) whose director is Subhash Yadav.

The BCPL is accused of causing revenue losses to the state government by engaging in illegal sand mining without using e-challans. The company also faces charges of violating environmental regulations by indulging in large-scale illegal sand mining across the state.