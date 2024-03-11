IMD predicts snowfall in Himalayas, rain in plains; wheat crop may suffer

NEW DELHI: Two western disturbances are likely to cause snowfall in higher reaches of the Himalayas and rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the plains this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin on Sunday.

Experts are worried about lodging of wheat crop, which will be ready for harvest in a few weeks.

Under the influence of the current western disturbance, there would be light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during March 10-12. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western UP and north Rajasthan would get rainfall with gusty wind on March 13.