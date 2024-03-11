In a jolt to ruling BJP, Rajasthan MP Rahul Kaswan joins Congress

JAIPUR: In a blow to the ruling BJP in Rajasthan, Rahul Kaswan, an MP from Churu has shifted loyalty and joined the Congress.

Kanswa, a two-time incumbent MP, was excluded by the BJP in their initial candidate list and fielded newcomer Devendra Jhajharia.

Kanswa's induction into the Congress comes just a day after nearly two dozen Congress leaders in the state joined the BJP on Sunday.

This move is expected to escalate the battle for Jat votes, particularly in the Shekhawati region, considered the nucleus of Jat politics in the state.

Kaswan cited the party's alleged neglect of farmers' issues and the dominance of leaders with a feudal mindset within the BJP in Rajasthan as reasons for his departure.

During his induction into the Congress, veteran leaders of the Rajasthan Congress, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tikaram Julie, and Govind Singh Dotasara, were present.