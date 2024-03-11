In a jolt to ruling BJP, Rajasthan MP Rahul Kaswan joins Congress

JAIPUR: In a blow to the ruling BJP in Rajasthan, Rahul Kaswan, an MP from Churu has shifted loyalty and joined the Congress.
Kanswa, a two-time incumbent MP, was excluded by the BJP in their initial candidate list and fielded newcomer Devendra Jhajharia.
Kanswa's induction into the Congress comes just a day after nearly two dozen Congress leaders in the state joined the BJP on Sunday.
This move is expected to escalate the battle for Jat votes, particularly in the Shekhawati region, considered the nucleus of Jat politics in the state.
Kaswan cited the party's alleged neglect of farmers' issues and the dominance of leaders with a feudal mindset within the BJP in Rajasthan as reasons for his departure.
During his induction into the Congress, veteran leaders of the Rajasthan Congress, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tikaram Julie, and Govind Singh Dotasara, were present.
Expressing gratitude, MP Rahul Kaswan stated, "I thank the Congress Party, President Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi. Today, when I joined the Congress my public sentiments were towards my Lok Sabha seat, which included farmers' issues and other issues. I will continue to work in the same way while listening to the voices of the people of my Lok Sabha constituency."
Speculation is rife that Rahul Kaswan could feature as the Congress candidate from the Churu Lok Sabha seat in the party's initial list for the Rajasthan Lok Sabha seats.
It is important to note that, if the Congress decides to field Rahul Kaswan in Churu it is bound to become one of the hottest contests in the Lok Sabha polls from the state.
Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated newcomer Devendra Jhajharia for the Churu seat. Jhajharia, like Kaswan, hails from the Jat community and has clinched two gold medals and one silver medal in the Paralympics.
Kaswan's omission from the ticket was initially perceived as a reflection of Rajendra Rathod's elevated stature within the BJP.
However, the emotional resonance Kaswan's social media campaign garnered regarding the ticket cancellation significantly altered the scenario.
The Jat community views Kaswan's ticket denial as a slight, adding uncertainty to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, Rajendra Rathore's defeat in the assembly elections has dealt a significant blow to him. Analysts believe that while the BJP high command yielded to Kaswan's insistence on ticket cancellation, his triumph over the BJP, which has clinched all 25 seats in the state in the last two elections, would pose a major setback for Rathore.