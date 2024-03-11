MHA doubles air courier services quota for CAPF deployed in Manipur

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has doubled the quota of air courier services for the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in violence-hit Manipur from three days to six days a week, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the facility has been increased from three days to six up to September 30 2024 or till peace is restored in the state.

A senior official quoting the order copy said: “Competent Authority has decided to increase frequencies of the Air Courier Services on Kolkata Imphal-Kolkata route from three days to six days in a week up to 30.09.2024 or till the return of normalcy in Manipur or de-induction of additional CAPFs Coys from Manipur, whichever is earlier.”

The enhancement in the frequency of air courier service in Manipur would be regulated as per the existing terms & conditions of contract with the concerned Airlines/ Operators, the officials said adding that "seats among the CAPFs might be carried out based on the quantum of additional deployment of the forces’ personnel in Manipur."