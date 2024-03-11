Ministry gives women central role in water conservation campaigns

NEW DELHI: In recognition of their integral role in water conservation and management work, the Jal Shakti ministry, in collaboration with state governments, has trained 24 lakh women to test piped water samples.

“Women are playing a leading role in water conservation efforts. Without their support, our flagship programmes and campaigns, such as Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission and Atal Bhujal Yojna, would not have succeeded,” Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said on Sunday.

He was launching the fifth edition of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’ campaign. Themed ‘Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti’, the campaign underscores the crucial role of women in the initiative.