MMA fighter’s emotional appeal to Modi to visit Manipur amid violence

GUWAHATI: Manipur’s mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Chungreng Koren has made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the strife-torn state once, stating that there is no let-up in the violence.
In an undated video that has gone viral on social media, he highlighted the sufferings of people and the prevailing tension.
“This is my humble request, Modiji. I want to give this message that there is violence going on in Manipur. It’s been almost one year. People are dying every day…
“There are a lot of people in relief camps. There is shortage of food. The children have not been able to study well. We are worried about Manipur’s future. Modiji, please visit Manipur once. Manipur needs peace at the earliest,” the MMA fighter said in an emotional video message.
Taking a dig at the PM, the Congress shared the video and reproduced Koren’s message on X, formerly Twitter. The party has all along criticised Modi for not visiting the state after the ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis had broken out on May 3 last year at the end of a tribal solidarity march.
The violence has so far left 219 people dead and over 60,000 others displaced. The displaced people are lodged in relief camps in several districts of the state. Several thousand others are taking refuge in Mizoram and some other states in the Northeast.