MMA fighter’s emotional appeal to Modi to visit Manipur amid violence

GUWAHATI: Manipur’s mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Chungreng Koren has made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the strife-torn state once, stating that there is no let-up in the violence.

In an undated video that has gone viral on social media, he highlighted the sufferings of people and the prevailing tension.

“This is my humble request, Modiji. I want to give this message that there is violence going on in Manipur. It’s been almost one year. People are dying every day…

“There are a lot of people in relief camps. There is shortage of food. The children have not been able to study well. We are worried about Manipur’s future. Modiji, please visit Manipur once. Manipur needs peace at the earliest,” the MMA fighter said in an emotional video message.