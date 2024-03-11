My third term will write new chapter in rise of women's power: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited a host of women-centric schemes of his government to assert that only a society which boosts women's standing and creates opportunities for them can advance.

His third term will write a new chapter in the rise of women power, Modi said at a 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme, exuding confidence of retaining power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a swipe at previous governments, he said women's lives and hardships were not a priority for them while the BJP dispensation has come out with different initiatives to help them at every stage of life.

Modi said he is the first prime minister who spoke of a host of issues related to women, including lack of toilets, use of sanitary pads, adverse effects of smoke-causing kitchen fuels like wood and coal, and the need for bank accounts from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a reference to his Independence Day speeches.

He said political parties like the Congress made fun of him and insulted him for this.

He asserted that what he saw at his home, in his neighbourhood and villages during his travels shaped his sensibilities and schemes for women.

Over Rs 8 lakh crore has been disbursed among women under various government schemes, Modi said.