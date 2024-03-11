Normal life affected in eastern Nagaland over shutdown for separate state demand

KOHIMA: Normal life was affected in six districts of eastern Nagaland on Monday due to an indefinite shutdown called by ENPO to press for its demand for a separate state, officials said.

Shops and commercial establishments remained closed and most vehicles were off the roads as the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), the apex body of seven Naga tribes in the region, called for the shutdown to press for its demand.

Power department, medical, fire and other emergency services, besides media and weddings were, however, exempted from the purview of the bandh.