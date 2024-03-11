Rail Roko: Train movements hit in Punjab as farmers squat on tracks

CHANDIGARH: Movement of trains was affected in Punjab on Sunday after agitating farmers squatted on tracks at over 70 places in the state as part of a nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest.

The protest, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price, was held from 12 noon till 4 pm.

In Haryana, many farmers were detained by the police in Dabwali and Ellenabad as they headed to the protest sites.