Sandeskhali ED attack case: CBI arrests three 'associates' of expelled TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has arrested three alleged associates of suspended TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh including his security guard in connection with its probe into an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team on January 5.

Officials in the agency said that the CBI sleuths took into custody Sheikh’s security guard Didar Baksh Molla, who is the complainant in one of the three FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police after the attacks, as the cases relating to the assault incidents were handed over to the central agency by the Calcutta High Court.

Besides Baksh Molla, the CBI sleuths also arrested Jaiuddin Molla, the Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia village, and another person Faruk Akunji.

The officials said that all the three are close associates of Sheikh who is considered the mastermind behind the attack. “They will be produced before a magistrate tomorrow,” a CBI spokesperson said.