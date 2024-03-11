Security tightened in parts of Delhi after Centre notifies CAA rules

NEW DELHI: Security has been beefed up in northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and other sensitive areas across the national capital following the notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Monday, officials said.

Police personnel and paramilitary forces have also been deployed in some parts, with flag march being conducted in parts of northeast and southeast Delhi, they said.

Delhi witnessed communal riots in 2020 over the CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

"Safety of every single common man of Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility," DCP Northeast Joy Tirkey told PTI.

He further said that intensive patrolling and checking is being carried out by northeast district police personnel and paramilitary forces for the safety of citizens in sensitive areas.