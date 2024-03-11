Why did Arun Goel quit ahead of elections, Oppn asks govt

NEW DELHI: A day after Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned from his post, Opposition parties attacked the Modi government and demanded a clear statement on the circumstances in which the situation has emerged.

Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections. Terming the development alarming, the politbureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that it created an atmosphere of uncertainty on the eve of the general election to the 18th Lok Sabha.

“With the new law on the appointment of ECs, the composition of the Election Commission is under the complete control of the government. This situation raises concerns that need to be addressed to ensure the credibility of the Constitutional entity and its capacity to conduct free and fair polls,” the party said.