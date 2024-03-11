Women get first tranche of funds in BJP’s Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually launched Mahtari Vandan Yojana, one of the ambitious schemes of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, aimed at boosting women empowerment.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month is provided to all eligible married women of the state who are above 21 years of age. The scheme has benefited around 70 lakh women so far.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the holistic well-being of every family, and this begins with the health and dignity of the women. When the mother and daughters become strong, the family gets strengthened,” he said.

The BJP government has fulfilled its promise by disbursing the first instalment of the Mahtari Vandan yojana amounting to Rs 655 crore, he added. With the primary objective of empowering women, the scheme aims to improve the health, nutrition levels of women and enhance their economic self-reliance.