Ahmed Patel aides flock to BJP as Congress woes multiply

AHMEDABAD: The close associates of the late Ahmed Patel, who was often referred to as the ‘Chanakya’ of the Congress, are gradually joining the BJP in Gujarat. The void created by the demise of Patel, who had a strong relationship with the central leadership, has led to many members of the Congress switching to the BJP, said sources.

After Arjun Modhwadia, a prominent Patidar leader within the Congress, is rumoured to be joining the BJP, another senior leader Paresh Dhanani is said to be following suit. Several Congress leaders, who played pivotal roles in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, are considering switching over to the saffron party. Ahmed Patel, a veteran Congress leader and the party’s chief strategist, passed away on November 25, 2020.