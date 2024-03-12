Ahmed Patel aides flock to BJP as Congress woes multiply

AHMEDABAD: The close associates of the late Ahmed Patel, who was often referred to as the ‘Chanakya’ of the Congress, are gradually joining the BJP in Gujarat. The void created by the demise of Patel, who had a strong relationship with the central leadership, has led to many members of the Congress switching to the BJP, said sources.
After Arjun Modhwadia, a prominent Patidar leader within the Congress, is rumoured to be joining the BJP, another senior leader Paresh Dhanani is said to be following suit. Several Congress leaders, who played pivotal roles in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, are considering switching over to the saffron party. Ahmed Patel, a veteran Congress leader and the party’s chief strategist, passed away on November 25, 2020.
Among those who changed loyalty was Ashwin Kotwal, the former Congress MLA from Khed Brahma, who made the transition in 2022.
Similarly, Hardik Patel -- the influential Patidar leader who had propelled the Congress towards victory in 2017 -- and former party state president Arjun Modhwadia, along with Vijpur MLA CJ Chavda and former Rajula MLA Ambarish Dare, all shifted allegiance to the BJP in 2024.
Speculation is rife that Paresh Dhanani, the former opposition leader and a trusted ally of Ahmed Patel, might be considering joining the BJP before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
While he dismissed the rumors as “mere media Speculation”, he did acknowledge a communication void since Patel’s demise.
Ex-opposition Congress leader Paresh Dhanani said, “Since Patel’s death, there seems to be a disconnect in communication between local leaders in Gujarat and the leadership in Delhi. A senior Congress leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “After Ahmed Patel’s death, the leaders linked with him feel like orphans.
Meanwhile, the late Ahmed Patel’s children, Faisal and Mumtaz Patel, were conspicuous by their absence during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in South Gujarat.