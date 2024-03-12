All govt documents must mention mother’s name first: Maha Cabinet

This requirement entails listing the child’s name, followed by the mother’s name, and then the father’s name and surname in all educational documents, revenue papers, salary slips, service books, and application forms for various examinations. Notably, the mother’s name will no longer be mentioned separately.

Aditi Tatkare, the Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Development and NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLA, who proposed this historic initiative, expressed her satisfaction with the decision. She credited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for their wholehearted support in the cabinet. “Maharashtra will lead the nation in implementing such groundbreaking and progressive measures,” Tatkare remarked, emphasizing that the new policy will take effect from May 1, 2024.