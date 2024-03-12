Assam: Congress names 12 candidates, Gaurav Gogoi to contest from Jorhat

GUWAHATI: The uncertainty over who will be the Congress’ Nagaon candidate in the Lok Sabha elections is over.

The Congress has renominated its sitting MP Pradyot Bordoloi from the seat. The party’s Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi has been shifted to Jorhat. Kaliabor was rechristened as Kaziranga after the delimitation exercise of last year.

The name of Gogoi, Congress’ Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, as the possible Nagaon candidate was doing the rounds.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress on Tuesday announced the names of its 12 candidates.

Bordoloi will face a challenge from his erstwhile party associate Suresh Bora who joined the BJP only two months ago. Gogoi will be up against Tapan Kumar Gogoi of the BJP.

The delimitation exercise had made the Congress’ challenge tougher in the two seats of Kaziranga and Barpeta.