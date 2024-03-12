BJP continues to hold parleys on second list

The meeting commenced at 7.30 pm at the BJP central offices and extended late into the night. Almost all recommended names for LS seats from various states underwent thorough assessment and discussion by committee members before approval. Sources within the BJP revealed that the second list of candidates, comprising mostly sitting MPs and some Union ministers, would be released on Tuesday or shortly after for over 150 LS seats.

The second list is expected to include names of several Union ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, as the party has opted not to exclude them from the LS election race.

Furthermore, the BJP plans to introduce some new faces in LS seats predominantly representing urban voters in North and South India.