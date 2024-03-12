Centre launches national action plan to reduce snakebite deaths by half by 2030

NEW DELHI: As India contributes to nearly 50 percent of global snakebite deaths and is considered the snakebite capital of the world, the Centre for the first time rolled out a national action plan for its prevention and control.
The National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming in India (NAPSE) was launched as India aims to reduce snakebite deaths by half by 2030.
The action plan will provide a broad framework for states to develop their action plan for the management, prevention, and control of snakebites through the ‘One Health’ approach.
A helpline number – 15400 - which would provide immediate assistance, guidance, and support to individuals and communities affected by snakebites, will be piloted in five states and Union Territories (UTs). These are Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.
The idea is that the public will get prompt access to medical care and information.
As per Central Bureau of Health Investigation (CBHI) reports (2016-2020), the average annual frequency of snakebite cases in India is around 3 lakhs and about 2,000 deaths occur due to snakebite envenoming, it said.
In India, the action plan said, only a small proportion of snakebite victims across countries report to the clinics and hospitals and the actual burden of snake bites is grossly under-reported.
Launched by Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, the action plan says that majority of snakebite envenomation deaths can be avoided with prompt availability of safe and effective anti-venoms, timely transport, and referral.
The NAPSE is a guidance document for the state's, UTs and stakeholders to develop their action plans specific to their needs, and aims at systematic reduction of snakebite envenoming risk through sustained availability of anti-snake venom, capacity building, referral mechanism, and public education, the document said.
The strategic action for the human health component includes ensuring the provision of anti-snake venom at all health facilities, strengthening surveillance of snakebite cases and deaths in humans, strengthening emergency care services at district hospitals and community health centres, including services for an ambulance, institutionalisation of regional venom centres and inter-sectoral coordination.
The key interventions to reduce deaths due to snakebite include upskilling of medical officers for timely and standard treatment to ensure any victim of snakebite envenoming receives anti-snake venom (ASV) in time and his/her progress is monitored with timely referral/dosage.
The second intervention involves mass awareness, which is key for preventing snakebite, especially in high-risk areas.
The idea behind the action plan was to bring sporadic efforts undertaken by different industries, agencies, and ministries under one umbrella with a systematic approach.
“To summarise the NAPSE is a strategic document based on “One Health” approach and will enable India to reach the global target of reducing the deaths due to snakebite envenoming by half by 2030,” it said.
The strategic action for the wildlife health component includes education awareness, anti-venom distribution, strengthening of the key stakeholders, systematic research and monitoring, and snake venom collection and snake relocation.
The strategic action for the animal and agriculture component includes preventing snakebites in livestock, community engagement, etc.
The Union Health Ministry also issued a National Snakebite Management Protocol in collaboration with WHO for use by medical officers for the management of Snake bite cases in 2009 and updated in 2016.
To ensure the availability of ASV, states and UTs have been directed to include it in the list of essential drugs of the state, and procurement of these drugs is supported under the National Health Mission.