Centre launches national action plan to reduce snakebite deaths by half by 2030

NEW DELHI: As India contributes to nearly 50 percent of global snakebite deaths and is considered the snakebite capital of the world, the Centre for the first time rolled out a national action plan for its prevention and control.

The National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming in India (NAPSE) was launched as India aims to reduce snakebite deaths by half by 2030.

The action plan will provide a broad framework for states to develop their action plan for the management, prevention, and control of snakebites through the ‘One Health’ approach.

A helpline number – 15400 - which would provide immediate assistance, guidance, and support to individuals and communities affected by snakebites, will be piloted in five states and Union Territories (UTs). These are Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

The idea is that the public will get prompt access to medical care and information.

As per Central Bureau of Health Investigation (CBHI) reports (2016-2020), the average annual frequency of snakebite cases in India is around 3 lakhs and about 2,000 deaths occur due to snakebite envenoming, it said.