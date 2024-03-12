Independent MLA says Khattar will remain Haryana CM

Manoharlal Khattar will not step down as the chief minister of Haryana as he enjoys the support of 48 MLAs, one of the independent MLAs supporting the party from outside has claimed.

Nayan Pal Rawat, an independent MLA from the Prithla constituency, said there was no need for the support of BJP's ally, Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party, any more as the party has tied up the support of six independent MLAs and the sole MLA of Haryana Lokhit Party.

Rawat said BJP felt the need to break out of the alliance to win the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"It is important for the BJP to win all ten seats from Haryana and they are clearly able to do so too. Hence, it is not right for them to be in coalition right now, because if they do, they can't fight against each other in the general elections," he said on a call with India Today TV

He said the BJP has taken a new letter of support from him today, and he said he is fully confident that Khattar will continue to lead the government.

The news comes even as reports suggested that the BJP has decided to replace Khattar with Nayab Singh, who hails from the OBC Saini community, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. BJP gets a considerable chunk of its votes from the Saini community in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

There are also reports that Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), its ally in the state, has been split after its leadership were unhappy with the number of seats offered by the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Separately, BJP sources have been telling mediapersons that at least 4 MLAs of the JJP are in touch with the party and may walk out of JJP.