India in multi warhead club with Agni-5

NEW DELHI: India on Monday successfully test-fired an Agni-5 missile, which has the capability to deploy multiple warheads and can has a range of 5,000 km, effectively bringing the northernmost part of China within striking distance.

With this test, dubbed Mission Divyastra, India joined a select club comprising the US, the UK, Russia, France and China that have the capacity to deploy multiple warheads. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.”