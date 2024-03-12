Jharkhand: ED raids at 17 locations linked to Congress MLA Amba Prasad, relatives

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at 17 locations linked to Congress MLA Amba Prasad, including her residence at Ranchi, in connection with multiple cases related to land and sand scams.

The ED team started simultaneous raids at the locations of Congress MLA Amba Prasad and her relatives at Ranchi, Hazaribagh and Ramgarh in Jharkhand on Tuesday morning.

Recently Amba Prasad met former Hazaribagh MP Yashwant Sinha at his residence. Speculations are rife that Amba Prasad may be the Lok Sabha candidate for Congress from Hazaribagh.

ED is also conducting raids at locations of Circle Officer (CO) Shashi Bhushan Singh, currently posted at Govindpur in Dhanbad.

Singh was circle Inspector at Churchu in Hazaribagh, but later got promoted to Circle Officer. He has also worked as CO in Katamdag and Hazaribagh Sadar of Hazaribagh.