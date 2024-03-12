Mamata denies ticket to Arjun; buzz over his return to saffron camp

KOLKATA: Following the denial of a ticket by Mamata Banerjee to incumbent MP Arjun Singh, who had defected from the BJP to the TMC in 2019, Singh expressed his discontentment, stating that he felt cheated by the ruling party’s leadership. He admitted regret over his decision to leave the BJP and join the TMC.

Not ruling out the possibility of returning to the BJP, Singh mentioned that he would consult his followers before making a final decision.

“I was informed at the last moment that I wouldn’t be receiving a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Had I known earlier, I wouldn’t have attended the party’s Brigade Parade Ground rally where the list of candidates was announced. When I joined the TMC, I was promised a ticket from Barrackpore. I feel betrayed. I am not someone who changes loyalties easily. I am dedicated and work tirelessly year-round,” expressed Singh.

When asked about his potential return to the BJP, Singh, known for his influence in Barrackpore, stated, “I am in discussions with my supporters. My next steps will be decided after consulting with them.”