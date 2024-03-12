Modi opens Dwarka Expressway, says Oppn believes in ‘negativity’

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 114 National Highway projects across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore.

Among the several projects, he inaugurated the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, built at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore. The elevated eight-lane access-controlled expressway is a first-of-its-kind in the country which will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram.

The Prime Minister hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that the Congress-led alliance only believes in ‘negativity’ as he promised to double the pace of implementation of infrastructure projects to make India developed by 2047.

While addressing a gathering in Gurugram, PM Modi said: “The astonishing pace of starting and completing infra projects has given Congress and its ‘ghamandia gathbandan’ or INDI-alliance ‘sleepless nights’, as they are used to only tom-toming projects whose foundation stones were laid with no completion in sight. They have lost the courage to debate on development issues.’’