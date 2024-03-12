Modi opens Dwarka Expressway, says Oppn believes in ‘negativity’

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 114 National Highway projects across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore.
Among the several projects, he inaugurated the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, built at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore. The elevated eight-lane access-controlled expressway is a first-of-its-kind in the country which will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram.
The Prime Minister hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that the Congress-led alliance only believes in ‘negativity’ as he promised to double the pace of implementation of infrastructure projects to make India developed by 2047.
While addressing a gathering in Gurugram, PM Modi said: “The astonishing pace of starting and completing infra projects has given Congress and its ‘ghamandia gathbandan’ or INDI-alliance ‘sleepless nights’, as they are used to only tom-toming projects whose foundation stones were laid with no completion in sight. They have lost the courage to debate on development issues.’’
The PM further said, “In the last 10 years, the country has changed but they are still looking through the glass of negativity. Negativity and only negativity has become the character of Congress and its allies.’’
PM Modi said he has laid the foundation stone or inaugurated projects worth `10 lakh crore in less than three months of the current calendar year.
Emphasising that he wants everything on a large scale, with great speed to to achieve the target of making India a developed nation by 2047, the PM said: “All of you know and understand me well. I cannot think small, nor do I dream small, nor do I make small resolutions. Whatever I want, I want it big! Whatever I want, I want it at a fast pace! By 2047, I want to see my country as a Viksit Bharat.’’
The Prime Minister said that focus is on to create a 9,000 km high speed corridor out of which 4,000 km is already constructed. Now, the Metro connects 21 cities as compared to five cities in 2014.
Inclusive projects
The PM said these projects are from across the four regions of the country. They include an increase of 540 km in Amritsar Bhatinda Jamnagar Corridor and development of Bengaluru Ring Road
Easing congestion
Built at a cost of `9,000 crore, the elevated eight-lane access-controlled expressway will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on National Highway-48