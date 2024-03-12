Month after others returned from Doha, uncertainty shrouds homecoming of eighth naval veteran

NEW DELHI: Uncertainty shrouds the return of the eighth naval veteran, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, from Qatar, even though he was released along with seven others on February 12 after 16 months of imprisonment in Doha.

It was considered a diplomatic coup as there was a death penalty announced on them which was later commuted to jail terms until a sudden announcement came on their release.

Seven naval veterans took an IndiGo flight from Doha and landed in Delhi in the early hours of February 12. While Commander Tiwari was allowed to return to his house in Doha, he had to stay back due to a travel ban – which is said to be for an additional issue that needs clearance from a Qatar court.

"It's been over a month since Commander Tiwari was released and our wait continues. His 85-year-old mother is extremely anxious on when he would return like the others. There have been murmurs about his return but until he takes a flight back and lands at home, uncertainty will continue," said someone known to the family.