Panel to select new ECs to convene on March 14

NEW DELHI: The Union government has reportedly decided to convene a high-powered committee for the selection of election commissioners on March 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the meeting to discuss and ultimately approve the appointments for the vacant positions of two election commissioners, resulting from recent retirements and resignations.

Sources revealed on Monday that the Law Ministry has issued a revised communication to all panel members, rescheduling the meeting from March 15 to 14. This adjustment comes in light of the current situation at the Election Commission of India, which now operates with only one Chief Election Commissioner following the departure of two commissioners — Arun Goel, who resigned on Friday, and Anup Chandra Pandey, who retired on February 14.