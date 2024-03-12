PM Modi speaks to British PM Sunak, says will work for early conclusion of FTA

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, with the two leaders speaking about strengthening bilateral trade and early conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"Had a good conversation with PM Sunak. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and work for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial FTA," said PM Modi.

This conversation took place two days after India inked a trade deal with the EFTA (European Free Trade Association) which comprises four countries – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. This FTA has spoken about investments worth $100 billion and creation of one million direct jobs within the next 15 years. India had earlier signed an FTA with UAE in February 2022, followed by another with Australia in April the same year.