Ranchi Diary | JMM seeks time from President over Sarna Code

JMM seeks time from Prez over Sarna Code

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has requested a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to address several pressing issues ahead of the general election. In a letter dated March 4 to the President’s Secretary, the JMM outlined their concerns, including the Sarna Code, SC/ST and OBC reservation, and the 1932 local policy of Jharkhand. Although the Hemant Soren government had pursued these issues, they encountered obstacles preventing their implementation. The government advocated for the inclusion of the Sarna code in the religious section of the census form, alongside provisions for followers of six major religions.

CPI decides to go solo in Jharkhand LS poll

The INDIA Alliance faces another setback as the CPI announces its intention to field candidates in eight Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand. Expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of discussions on seat allocation, the CPI opted to contest independently, focusing on eight out of the state’s 14 seats. Despite lacking current representation in Jharkhand’s Parliament, the CPI’s decision to withdraw from the INDI alliance is perceived as a significant blow to the opposition. The party plans to nominate candidates in key constituencies including Dumka, Giridih, Palamu and Jamshedpur.