'Sanatana Dharma' remarks: Bihar court issues summons against TN Minister Udhayanidhi

PATNA: A court in Bihar on Tuesday took cognisance of a complaint and issued summons against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and son of Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, for his remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is a sports minister, has been booked under section 298 (hurting religious sentiments) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A bench headed by Manoranjan Jha acknowledged the complaint and issued a summons against Udhayanidhi Stalin asking the latter to appear before the court either personally or through his lawyer for bail. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 1, 2024.