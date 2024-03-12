Snow sculpture of Taj Mahal comes up in J&K

One of the sculptors, Zubair Ahmed said that it took a lot of effort to complete the snow sculpture of Taj Mahal in 16 days. “In the first 5-6 days, we had to hire 15-16 labourers to carry out the work. Later,we three sculptors worked on it and completed it in 16 days,” he said.

Zubair said that when they put up the structure, there was 3ft snowfall. “We had to make way for ourselves from the snow to reach this place and do the work in freezing temperature and extremely cold condition”.

“Besides snow, no material has been used to make the sculpture,” he said. A tourism stakeholder said that the Taj Mahal replica is bound to increase the flow of tourists and locals to Sonamarg increasing the footfall. The shell life of the Taj Mahal replica is 20 days.