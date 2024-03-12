Snow sculpture of Taj Mahal comes up in J&K

SRINAGAR: The snow sculpture of Taj Mahal, a symbol of love, has come up at Sonmarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir and has become an added attraction for the tourists.
The snow sculpture replica of Taj Mahal was created by three sculptors in 16 days. The sculptors braved below freezing point temperature and harsh winter conditions to complete the work. The sculpture is a 10x10 edifice with 20ft height and 34ft width. It can accommodate at least 10-15 persons at a given time.
One of the sculptors, Zubair Ahmed said that it took a lot of effort to complete the snow sculpture of Taj Mahal in 16 days. “In the first 5-6 days, we had to hire 15-16 labourers to carry out the work. Later,we three sculptors worked on it and completed it in 16 days,” he said.
Zubair said that when they put up the structure, there was 3ft snowfall. “We had to make way for ourselves from the snow to reach this place and do the work in freezing temperature and extremely cold condition”.
“Besides snow, no material has been used to make the sculpture,” he said. A tourism stakeholder said that the Taj Mahal replica is bound to increase the flow of tourists and locals to Sonamarg increasing the footfall. The shell life of the Taj Mahal replica is 20 days.
It has now become a new hotspot for taking selfies and pictures. The tourists visiting the place are clicking pictures and videos to capture the unique experience of visiting a snow replica of Taj Mahal.
It has already become an attraction for the tourists and with the passing days, more and more tourists are likely to throng the place.
“The snow sculpture of Taj Mahal is very beautiful. It is a unique experience of visiting a snow replica of Taj Mahal. It gives altogether a different feel,” said a tourist couple, who clicked pictures and made videos at the Taj Mahal’s snow replica. They urged people to visit Sonamarg to relish the experience of the unique snow replica of Taj Mahal.