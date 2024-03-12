First-ever Tejas aircraft crash, pilot ejected safely

The crash took place around 100 km from the Pokhran desert where a mega war game 'Bharat Shakti' witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military brass was underway.

Military sources indicated that the Tejas jet was to be part of the exercise.

Jaisalmer Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh said that there was no loss of property or human life in the crash near Kalla residential colony.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing out from a single-storey brick structure where the aircraft crashed.

Officials said it was the first Tejas jet involved in an accident.