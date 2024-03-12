Terrorist-gangster nexus case: NIA raids over 30 locations in four states

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it has conducted searches at thirty locations covering five States and one Union Territory (UT) in connection with its probe into the terror-gangster-nexus case relating to individual designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and other suspects of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Officials in the NIA said raids were conducted across Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh as part of the agency’s crackdown against the terror activities of the operatives of the banned terrorist organisations and other such outfits.

“The premises raided today were linked to various suspected associates of Dala. Places linked to Baljeet Maur and Australia based Gurjant Singh were also raided in connection to the case registered by the NIA on February 13, 2024. Incriminating materials including digital devices were seized during the raids,” a senior official said.