Would like to utilise relationship I have with the US for partnership in Amritsar: Sandhu

Applauding Taranjit Singh Sandhu for his leadership in strengthening the India-US relationship, senior Biden administration officials had commented that the Ambassador had made the groundwork for a “thousand flowers to bloom” in the garden of bilateral ties.

The Ambassador has been in India and is currently based in Amritsar (his home turf), meeting people across segments to help them improve their lives through possible collaborations and skill enhancement. He refrained from commenting on whether he had any intention to join mainstream politics. In a conversation with Yeshi Seli, he spoke about India-US ties and the change he wants to bring about in Amritsar. Excerpts:

How have India-US relations been under the Biden administration? A lot of credit is being given to you?

The India-US relations are at an all-time high and the entire credit goes to the two leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden and their teams which include the External Affairs Minister and National Security Advisor. I too was a part of the team. You may recall that President Biden has gone on record to say that US relationship with India is most consequential.

This is an election year for the US as well as India. If there is a change in leadership in the US, will it have any bearing on existing ties?

India’s relation with the US has become bipartisan with Republicans and Democrats supporting it. It is reflected in both Biden’s and Trump’s outreach with India. The partnership will always be consequential, and US will be focused on India.

What was the most significant change in the India-US ties after you became the Ambassador?

The relationship turned into a partnership as trust and confidence became the foundation. This is reflected in PM Modi’s State visit to the US last year. It was not just the ceremonial aspect. If you would recall, Modi was received in the White House by President Biden on all three days. Each interaction had a character of its own.

Second, the substantial part when it turned into a partnership was through various sectors which included IT, health, education, digital, technology skilling, besides, the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). It is a collaborative framework established by India and US to enhance cooperation in developing fields of technology. Besides, Google, Microsoft, Apple, IBM have announced investment in India.

You must have read the report on CNN where Modi has been credited with softening Russia’s stand on an alleged nuclear attack on Ukraine…

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden have worked on securing international issues that are well documented. This was stated first by CIA Director Bill Burns in 2022.

You moved back to India and have been based in Amritsar for a month. Can this be viewed as your entry into mainstream politics?

Amritsar is a home turf. I have a strong connect with the city and would like to do my bit by facilitating any possible tie-ups with the US. I have been here for over a month and am trying to tell people I meet about the numerous possibilities of collaborating with multinational companies in the US.

What are the sectors where people can look for collaboration?

The youth in Amritsar are empowered and I would like to facilitate them to think out of the box to supplement their income. For instance, if they were to export fruits like Kinnu to Europe or West Asia, they would earn 15 times more. Also, it would prevent a lot of young people from considering moving to the West through illegal routes. Besides this kind of a foray into exports would make the MSP issue irrelevant.

What are the things that have caught your attention and where can you help bring about a change?

I’d like to utilise the relationship I have with the US for a partnership in Amritsar. Over one lakh visitors come to Amritsar everyday primarily to see the Golden Temple, Durgiana temple and Jallianwala Bagh. But few would know there is a place called Ram Tirath where Luv and Kush (sons of Ram and Sita) were born. This place should be on the tourist map too.

Promoting handicrafts of Punjab, from Phulkhari to juttis can easily mark an entry into stores like Walmart. They would end up giving huge profits to the manufacturers.